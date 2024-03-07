New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy (2023-24), under the chairmanship of MP Jagdambika Pal, held its valedictory sitting on Thursday.

The review of the overall performance of the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and all the PSUs, institutions, and bodies under the administrative control of both of these ministries was also on the agenda. The sitting was attended by 17 Members of Parliament and secretaries of both ministries, along with CMDs, DGs, and heads of all the PSUs, institutions, and bodies under the administrative control of both ministries.

Also Read | International Women’s Day 2024 Celebrations: Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission’s ‘Women Stars’ To Be Feted in Mumbai.

As per the official note, during the 17th Lok Sabha, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy held 89 sittings lasting for 169 hours and 15 minutes.

The Committee presented 41 reports and laid 29 statements before Parliament. Particularly since September 2022, the Committee has held 47 sittings lasting for about 111 hours, which is the highest among all the department-related standing committees of the Parliament, and not a single sitting was adjourned for lack of quorum. There was active participation by members in its deliberations.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Teenage Girl Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend Denies Marriage, Accused Held.

The note read that during this period, the Committee comprehensively covered, in the course of its regular sittings and discussions during the study visits, almost all the subjects selected by it, thereby doing justice to its mandate. The Committee, thus had a very productive tenure during which it had constructive discourse on various issues of public concern, particularly relating to the energy sector.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy is the only committee that has the distinguished honour of having had the presence of the Speaker, Lok Sabha, during one of its sittings.

The Speaker attended a sitting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on November 3, 2022, wherein he addressed the members of the committee and representatives of the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and various PSUs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)