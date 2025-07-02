New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will be held on Wednesday to discuss the issue of cybercrime prevention.

The panel is headed by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal.

The panel will meet on the subject 'Cyber Crime - Ramifications, Protection and Prevention' and hear the views of ministries and organisations.

It will hear the views of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) along with representatives of public and private banks and other stakeholders.

It will also hear the views of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) will also present their views.

The panel will also meet on Thursday and hear views of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND).

It will also hear the views of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). (ANI)

