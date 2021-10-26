New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to commence from November 29 and continue till December 23 according to sources.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has already finalised the proposal in this regard.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Trinamool Congress To Enter Fray in Upcoming Polls in the State.

The winter session of Parliament was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the monsoon session was marked by protests by the Opposition over the Pegasus spyware issue and repeal of the farmer's law.

Also Read | Apple MacBook Pro 2021, AirPods 3 India Sale Deferred to October 29, 2021.

The last Parliament session was curtailed sine die two days ahead of its scheduled adjournment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)