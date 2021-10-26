Apple MacBook Pro 2021 and AirPods 3 Sale in India has been postponed. Both devices are available for pre-order via the Apple India website and were previously scheduled to go on sale today in the country. The sale date for both devices is now set for October 29, 2021. As a reminder, Apple launched new MacBook Pro models along with AirPods 3, HomePod Mini and Voice Music plan at the unleashed event last week. Apple AirPods 2 India Price Slashed After AirPods 3 Launch, Check New Price Here.

The Apple India website showcases a poster of new MacBook Pro models and AirPods 3 with a sale date of October 29. Official distributors of Apple products like Ingram Micro, Redington India are reportedly showing 'Coming Soon' on their respective websites.

New MacBook Pro (Photo Credits: Apple)

In the US, both devices are scheduled to go on sale on October 26, 2021. The reason for the sale delay in India is currently unknown. MacBook Pro 2021 14-inch model is priced at Rs 1,94,900; whereas the 16-inch variant will be available at Rs 2,39,900. On the other hand, AirPods 3 is priced at 18,500. Both MacBook Pros and AirPods (3rd-Gen) are priced at $1,999 and $179, respectively.

In terms of specifications, the new MacBook Pro comes in two screen sizes - 14-inch and 16-inch with the company's Liquid Retina XDR notched display. Both variants are backed by mini-LED technology and carry a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Apple MacBook Pro 2021 gets two processor options - M1 Pro and M1 Max, coupled with up to 10-core CPU and up to 32-core GPU. It runs on macOS Monterey and comes with an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port.

Apple 3rd-Gen AirPods (Photo Credits: Apple)

On the other side, AirPods 3 carries a similar design as that of AirPods Pro. It sports shorter stems, supports Dolby Atmos and spatial audio. In addition to this, it can provide up to 6 hours of listening time with one charge, up to 30 hours of listening time with the charging case. Moreover, AirPods 3 comes with an adaptive EQ feature that allows users to adjust frequencies in real-time.

