Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) A portion of an old, one-storey building in a bustling market place collapsed in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, fire officials said.

There were no occupants in the structure, located on a narrow lane at the Janta Market in Turbhe, when a part of it came crashing down in the afternoon, they said.

It was immediately not known how old the building was.

Civic teams are clearing the area to ensure that no one is trapped under the debris, said an official.

“We heard a loud noise. When we went running towards this area, we saw that a portion of the one-storey building had collapsed,” a local vendor said.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has urged locals to avoid the vicinity while efforts are underway to secure the area, he said.

