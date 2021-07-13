New Delhi, July 13: Monsoon finally arrived in the national capital with parts of Delhi receiving heavy rain on Tuesday morning. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city today will be 25.0 degrees Celcius, while the maximum temperature is unlikely to go beyond 33.0 degrees Celcius.

The IMD had earlier predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over South-West Delhi, South Delhi and parts of NCR and adjoining areas.

#WATCH Delhi witnesses heavy showers; visuals from Akbar Road pic.twitter.com/6JfL3aXgbP — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of South-West Delhi, South Delhi, NCR (Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Rohtak, Meham, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Nuh, Sohana, Palwal in Haryana and Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Monsoon arrives in Delhi, visuals from near Shahjahan Road pic.twitter.com/XsSPER1aPZ — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Meanwhile, K Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD had informed that the weather conditions continue to remain favourable for the arrival of monsoon in the national capital.

