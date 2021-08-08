New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Various parts of the national capital received rainfall, which brought relief from the heat but increased humidity on Sunday.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will experience light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers today and tomorrow, along with a generally cloudy sky.

Earlier on August 1, Delhi had reported heavy rainfall which led to water-logging in several areas. (ANI)

