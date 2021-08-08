New Delhi, August 8: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal during the next 4-5 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that the eastern end of the monsoon has now moved close to the foothills of the Himalayas. It added that the entire Monsoon trough likely to shift close to the foothills of the Himalayas during the next 24 to 48-hours. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

Under the influence of the current weather conditions, heavy rainfall is very likely over northeast India and West Bengal during the next 5 days. Under the influence of the southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal in the lower levels over these areas, the intensity of rainfall is very likely to increase over these areas from August 11. Crocodile Seen on Roads of Sangli District in Maharashtra After Water Level of Krishna River Rises Due to Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh due to which widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the next two days with a significant reduction in intensity and distribution thereafter. Giving details about the monsoon progress on the west coast, the IMD said that subdued rainfall is very likely over Peninsular India, including Maharashtra & Gujarat.

