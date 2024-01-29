New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Parts of Delhi witnessed moderate fog on Monday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The visibility at 8.30 am was recorded at 500 metres at both Safdarjung and Palam. The relative humidity at the time stood at 99 per cent.

Also Read | Nalgonda Road Accident: Five Members of Two Families Killed After Truck Rams Into Car in Telangana.

The weathermen have forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)