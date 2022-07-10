Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): The India Metrological Department on Sunday predicted that several areas of Karnataka including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) areas are likely to receive very light to light rains.

The rainfall forecast has been predicted from July 10 till 8:30 a.m. of July 11. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 25 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

Widespread moderate to very heavy rains likely over coastal Karnataka districts and widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Malnad region and widespread light to moderate rains likely over north interior Karnataka districts and scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains likely over south interior Karnataka districts.

"Scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains likely over Chitradurga, Davanagere, Tumakuru and Mysuru districts and isolated to scattered very light rains to light rains likely over remaining districts of the region, stated IMD.

Meanwhile, the areas of Chitradurga, Davanagere, Tumakuru and Mysuru districts are likely to receive moderate rains.

IMD further stated that Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan and Shivamogga districts are also likely to receive moderate rainfall.

Apart from them, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts are also likely to receive heavy rainfall. (ANI)

