Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) predicted widespread moderate rainfall at coastal, Malnad, south-interior and north-interior regions till Thursday.

"Widespread moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains likely over coastal and Malnad districts, scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over north-interior Karnataka (NIK) districts and isolated to scattered with light to moderate rains likely over south-interior Karnataka (SIK) districts," the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre stated on Wednesday.

According to KSNDMC's forecast which is valid till 8.30 am on July 22, widespread moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains has been predicted over Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

In the south-interior Karnataka, it predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rains over Davanagere, Chitradurga, Ramanagara and Tumakuru districts and very light to light rains over remaining districts of the region.

Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Belagavi district and very light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of the region, added KSNDMC.

It also predicted fairly widespread to widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts.

Isolated very light to moderate rains are likely over Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) region in the two days. (ANI)

