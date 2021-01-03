Lucknow, Jan 3 (PTI) Rain and thundershowers occurred at a few places in western Uttar Pradesh on Sunday while Banda was the coldest place in the state where the mercury dipped to 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Very light rains also occurred in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, with the meteorological department predicting thunderstorm in some places of western UP on Monday.

State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad registered a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius and Muzaffarnagar 9.6 degrees Celsius.

Kanpur recorded 10.6 degrees Celsus, Varanasi 10.0 degrees Celsius, Gorakhpur 8.6 degrees Celsius. Orai and Shahjahanpur both recorded 7.1 degrees Celsius.

The weather is most likely to remain dry in parts of over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the weather department said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)