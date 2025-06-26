New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): With Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjeev Arora winning the Ludhiana West by-elections in Punjab, the party's Rajya Sabha seat has now become vacant, and the party is yet to decide the candidate for the same.

Speaking to ANI, Arora said that party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has already said that party will take decision on this matter.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment: Will Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Get June and July Installments Together?.

"I don't know anything about this (who will go to the Rajya Sabha), our national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, has said that the party will take a decision on this," Arora told ANI.

AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora expressed gratitude to the public and the party leadership after his victory from the Ludhiana West assembly by-polls on Monday.

Also Read | Donald Trump Claims He Prevented India-Pakistan Nuclear War Through Trade Deals (Watch Video).

AAP's Sanjeev Arora won the Ludhiana West (Punjab) Assembly by-election by a margin of 10,637 votes, garnering 35,179 votes in total.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjeev Arora said, "I express my gratitude to all the citizens of Ludhiana and also thank all the volunteers, counsellors, MLAs, ministers, leaders, and especially our Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal."

The Ludhiana (west) Assembly seat fell vacant in January after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi.AAP fielded Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora from the seat, the Congress had fielded former state minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded Parupkar Singh Ghumman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)