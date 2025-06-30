New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Delhi Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma, along with BJP Delhi President Virendraa Sachdeva, Minister Kapil Mishra, and other party leaders, attended a prayer meeting on the 18th death anniversary of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma on Monday.

Minister Kapil Mishra stated that Sahib Singh Verma is remembered across Delhi for his administrative skills, simplicity and his straightforwardness.

"Today is Sahib Singh Verma ji's death anniversary and the whole of Delhi still remembers him for his administration, his simplicity and straightforwardness. The foundation that he had laid, our government under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is working on that foundation..." Mishra said, speaking to the reporters here.

Sahib Singh Verma was known for his strong roots in agriculture and community service, having grown up in a traditional rural setting. His political journey began with his involvement in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He played a key role in expanding the party's presence in Delhi and North India.

Verma served as the Mayor of Delhi from 1989 to 1991, with a focus on urban development. In 1996, he became the Chief Minister of Delhi, initiating several governance reforms and pro-poor policies, including improvements in infrastructure, water supply, and transport.

In 1999, he was elected as a Member of Parliament from Outer Delhi.

Later, in 2002, he was appointed as the Union Minister of Labour, where he advocated strongly for workers' rights and employment policies.

Sahib Singh Verma lost his life on June 30, 2007, in a car accident while he was returning from Rajasthan.

The legacy of the former Chief Minister is carried forward by his son Parvesh Verma, who is also actively involved in the policies and governance of the BJP. (ANI)

