Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 24 (ANI): Amritsar district collector Gurpreet Singh Khaira on Tuesday appealed to the farmers protesting under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee to clear the railway tracks as a passenger train had to be stopped at Beas railway station. Now the passengers would have to take buses to reach Amritsar.

The farmers continued to block railway tracks in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru as part of their protest against the recently enacted farm laws.

Also Read | Odisha Assembly Passes Essential Services Act Amendment Bill That Provides for Jailing Govt Employees for Strike.

Satnam Singh Pannu, Punjab state president of the committee, said that they will allow freight trains and not passenger trains. "We are ready to give our life if the central government does not scrap these laws, which are against farmers," he said.

While appealing to the farmers to clear the tracks, Khaira asked them to think of other Punjabis who were coming to the state via trains. "It will be very helpful for the administration if you clear the blockade. We know your grievances. The people who are coming via trains are also the people of Punjab. you must think of them and should stop the blockade."

Also Read | Pune’s Jupiter Hospital Performs India’s First-Ever Intestine Transplant on COVID-19-Infected Boy, Father Donates 200cm of Organ to Save Son’s Life.

Khaira said that he had held a meeting with the farmers on Monday morning, but they are adamant and continued their protest.

"Despite several explanations, the farmers are not emptying the railway tracks and a train coming from Mumbai has now been stopped at Beas railway station. From there, the passengers will be taken to Amritsar by buses. It has been conveyed to the Railways to make changes in its schedule. We are still trying to convince the farmers by way of negotiation," he said.

The Indian Railways on Sunday decided to restore train services in Punjab, starting with the trial run of freight trains on Monday to observe safety and security on the tracks.

Punjab farmers are observing 'rail-roko' protest against three agriculture laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)