New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): CISF personnel detected foreign currency (US Dollar and UAE Dirham) worth approx Rs 25 lakh concealed inside the false bottom of a bag belonging to an Indian passenger at IGI Airport, New Delhi on Friday.

At about 5.40 am, on the basis of behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, noticed suspicious activities of a passenger at 'C' row Check-in area.

The passenger was identified as Deepak Jeramdas Tejwani, (Indian) who was supposed to travel from Delhi to Dubai on Spicejet Flight No. SG 11 (STD 0730 hrs). On suspicion, he was diverted to a random checking point for thorough checking of his luggage.

On checking his bag through the X-BIS machine, the doubtful image of a 'false bottom' was noticed.

Thereafter, the passenger was allowed to complete the check-in formalities and was kept under close watch through physical and electronic measures.

After clearing the check-in process and Immigration formalities, the passenger was intercepted by CISF surveillance and intelligence staff and was brought to the departure Customs office.

On thorough checking of his bag, in the presence of custom officials, 30,000 US dollars and 300 UAE Dirhams worth approximately Rs 25 lakh were detected which were concealed inside the false bottom of the bag.

On enquiry, the passenger could not produce valid documents to carry such a huge amount of foreign currency. The passenger along with the detected 30,000 US dollars and 300 UAE Dirhams worth approximately Rs 25 lakh was handed over to the Customs for further action in the matter.

In another crackdown, the Customs Department on Friday seized over 1000 gram of gold worth Rs 46.50 lakh from a passenger at the Kochi airport in Kerala.

As per officers of the Kochi Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) batch, the passenger was intercepted at the green channel with gold capsules concealed in his body while coming from Sharjah to Kochi via flight G9 426.

The arrested passenger was identified as Thrissur resident, Riyaz.

They informed about the recovery and seizure of four capsules of gold, weighing 1,181 grams, concealed inside his body in compound form. (ANI)

