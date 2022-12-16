Jaipur, December 16: Live performances were given on Friday night in a musical concert organised here to mark 100 days of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Gandhi, along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, attended the concert at Albert Hall here. Playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan and other singers gave performances at the event. Bharat Jodo Yatra: ‘BJP Scared of Rahul Gandhi’s Rising Popularity’, Says Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Bharat Jodo Yatra Completes 100 Days

During the function, Gandhi reached the stage and shared his experience of the yatra. He said the people of India have unlimited intelligence and love. “This country is united, it cannot be divided,” Gandhi said. Video: Sonia Gandhi Joins Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka’s Mandya District.

Video: Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra Completes 100 Days

He also thanked the people of the country for giving him a “learning experience” through the yatra. “Don't be afraid, don't hate, and do love,” he stressed. Gandhi also told the audience that his three pairs of shoes have finished so far in the yatra.

Besides ‘Bharat Yatris', those who are participating in the yatra, senior Congress leaders and party workers were present in the concert.

‘Bharat Jodo Yatra' started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh before entering the Congress-ruled Rajasthan. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023.