New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Indore faced inconvenience on Saturday as the cabin air-conditioning system was not effective when the aircraft was on the ground.

The situation, however, improved after take off.

Also Read | Haveri Suicide Case: Dalit College Girl Student Ends Life in Karnataka Alleging Harassment by Man From Minority Community.

"We prioritise customer comfort and are taking proactive steps to prevent similar issues," IndiGo said in a statement to PTI.

According to a passenger on the plane, the air-conditioning system was not working well before the plane took off in the morning.

Also Read | Triple Conjunction on April 25: Venus, Saturn and Crescent Moon To Form 'Smiley Face', Will It Be Visible in India?.

In reference to flight 6E 5074 from Delhi to Indore, the air-conditioning system was not as effective on ground, causing passenger inconvenience, the airline said in the statement.

The cabin air-conditioning recovered after take off, it added.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com, the flight was operated with an A321 aircraft.

Details about the number of passengers on the plane could not be ascertained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)