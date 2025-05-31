New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The Passing Out Parade (POP) of Spring Term 2025 was conducted at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, on Saturday, said a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

186 trainees, comprising Midshipmen of the 107th and 108th Indian Naval Academy Course, and the 38th Naval Orientation Courses (NOC) (Extended), and cadets of 39th NOC (Extended), 40th NOC (Regular) and 41st NOC (Coast Guard), graduated with flying colours, marking the culmination of their ab-initio training. The passing out trainees included cadets from four friendly foreign countries.

Also Read | Acharya Pramod Krishnam Says 'If Rahul Gandhi Contests Elections From Pakistan, He Will Win With Thumping Majority'.

Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command reviewed the parade. The event was attended by VAdm CR Praveen Nair, Commandant, INA, other senior officers and distinguished guests.

The President's Gold Medal for standing first in the Indian Naval Academy B. Tech Course was awarded to Midshipman Nakul Saxena. Rajya Raksha Mantri Trophy for the Most Promising Cadet was awarded to Midshipman Kiondo Michael Florence, a trainee from Tanzania. This significant achievement by a foreign cadet stands testament to the inclusive and world-class training environment at the Indian Naval Academy.

Also Read | Axiom Mission 4: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Conduct Food and Nutrition Experiments Aboard ISS During Upcoming Ax-4 Mission, Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Midshipman Nithin S Nair was awarded the FOC-in-C (South) Trophy for standing first in the order of merit among ex NDA trainees while the CNS Gold Medal for best in Naval Orientation Course (Extended) and for the Naval Orientation Course (Regular) were awarded to Cadet Pawar Rohit Prakash and Cadet Rajnish Singh respectively. The Director General Coast Guard trophy was awarded to Cadet Kommu David.

On this occasion, the Commandant's Champion Squadron Banner was awarded to Cheetah Squadron for displaying excellence across a wide spectrum of training activities including academic, service subjects, outdoor training, drill, sports, and extracurricular activities throughout the term.

The FOCINC SNC complimented the trainees on parade for their impeccable turnout, good military bearing and smart drill. He congratulated the passing out trainees, medal winners and the Champion Squadron for their hard work and outstanding performance. The Reviewing Officer acknowledged the training faculty's efforts and the parents' support.

He highlighted the importance of integrating foreign trainees, which not only strengthens international cooperation but also showcases India's Naval training excellence on the global stage.

On the completion of the parade, FOCINC SNC, the Commandant, INA, and other dignitaries shipped the stripes of passing out trainees. They interacted with the proud families who had gathered to witness the successful culmination of the rigorous training.

These officers will now proceed to various Naval training establishments and ships of the Indian Navy, to consolidate their training in specialised fields. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)