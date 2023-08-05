Passing out parade of the first batch of Agniveers at the Sikh Regimental Centre (Photo/ANI)

Ramgarh (Jharkhand) [India] August 5 (ANI): The Sikh Regimental Centre on Saturday concluded a passing out parade of the first batch of Agniveers, who have completed their rigorous training at the Regimental Centre with the motto of “Nische Kar apni jeet Karon”, according to an official statement.

The ceremony, held at the prestigious Harbaksh Drill Square, witnessed an inspiring display of drill, discipline, and professionalism, reflecting the core values instilled in each Agniveer during their training journey. Family members of the Agniveers, instructor faculty and guests of the Ramgarh District gathered to witness this momentous occasion and commended the Agniveers for their remarkable achievements.

Under the able guidance of the instructors and mentors, the Agniveers have honed their skills in various domains, including weapons, tactical training, leadership and moral ethics. Their commitment to excellence and their indomitable spirit undoubtedly set them apart as fine representatives of the Indian Army.

The parade was reviewed by Lt Gen PGK Menon, UYSM, AVSM, Military Secretary and Colonel of the Sikh Regiment. During his address to the Agniveers, he lauded them for their exemplary parade and applauded the Regimental Centre’s efforts in nurturing future leaders of the nation. He mentioned that their journey from raw recruits to trained soldiers has been a testament to their dedication and the organization's commitment to grooming exceptional individuals for the defence and security of our great nation, said the official statement.

As they embark on their respective assignments, the Agniveers will carry with them the values of honour, integrity, and valour, which they have imbibed throughout their training.

While interacting with the media, Brig Shailesh Sati, Commandant, of the Sikh Regimental Centre mentioned that these Agniveers will continue to uphold the proud legacy of The Indian Army and the Sikh Regiment. He was confident that the training imparted to them will enable them to excel in all fields when they join their respective units and contribute to the nation's security. (ANI)

