New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The National Commission for Minorities on Friday wrote to the Punjab chief secretary over clashes between two groups in Patiala district and sought a report on the matter within a week.

Local authorities announced an 11-hour curfew in Patiala district on Friday after four people were injured when two groups clashed over an anti-Khalistan march. The curfew will be enforced between 7 pm Friday and 6 am Saturday.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs Release of 62-years-old Pakistan National Lodged in Detention Centre.

The NCM wrote to Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari, saying it has taken note of news reports of a communal clash involving one minority community in Patiala.

"You are requested to send a detailed report in the matter for consideration of the Commission within seven days," the letter to Tiwari said.

Also Read | India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Unique, Prompted by Moral Principles and Emotional Bonds, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

The clash took place outside the Kali Mata temple when members of an outfit that calls itself Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'.

Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event.

Near the Kali Mata temple, the two groups came face to face and hurled stones at each other. The temple gates were locked and police deployed in large numbers to prevent the situation from escalating further in the city, police said.

A Sena leader said the outfit had planned the march as a reply to the announcement by 'Sikhs for Justice' to mark the ‘foundation day of Khalistan” on April 29.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)