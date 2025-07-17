New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The new non-AC Amrit Bharat Express between Patna and New Delhi to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will offer regular service for travellers from July 31, the Northern Railway said.

"Train No. 22361 Rajendra Nagar Terminal - New Delhi Daily Amrit Bharat Express will commence its regular service from Rajendra Nagar Terminal on 31.07.2025. It will depart from Rajendra Nagar Terminal at 19.45 hrs daily and arrive at New Delhi at 13.10 hrs, the next day," Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway (NR) said on Friday.

He said in return, this train, numbered as 22362 New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Terminal, will start its regular service from New Delhi at 7.10 pm on August 1 and arrive at Rajendra Nagar Terminal at 11.45 am the next day.

"The train will operate daily from both stations in Up and Down direction from its scheduled timings," officials said.

After commencing its journey from Rajendra Nagar, this train has eight scheduled stoppages at stations such as Patna, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Dubedarganj, Govindpuri and Ghaziabad before it terminates at New Delhi.

"The train's stoppages will remain the same during the return journey," officials said.

Upadhyay said that the train will have eight sleeper class coaches, eleven general coaches, two luggage-cum-brake vans and one pantry.

According to the Northern Railway, one special Amrit Bharat Express will make an inaugural run from Rajendra Nagar Terminal at 11.45 am on Friday to arrive in Delhi at 4 pm the next day, halting at its scheduled stoppages.

"Another special inaugural run has been also planned from New Delhi on July 19, 2025 at 6 pm for Rajendra Nagar. The train will arrive at its terminating station at 11:45 pm the next day," Upadhyay said.

