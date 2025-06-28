Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jun 28 (PTI) A Patna-based teenager was swept away in Bhairvi river while taking a bath near Rajrappa temple in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday, police said.

Rajrappa police station officer-in-charge Krishna Kumar said the incident took place when 17-year-old Shashi Prakash slipped and was swept away by the strong currents while bathing near the confluence of the Bhairvi and Damodar rivers, close to Chhinnamastika temple.

Deepak Minz, circle officer of Chitarpur block in Ramgarh district, said police and administration officials with the help of temple management committee members, local vendors and divers launched a search operation, but the victim remained traceless so far.

"We have sought help from NDRF, Ranchi, to launch a search operation to trace Shashi," the official said.

