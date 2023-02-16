Bhubaneswar, Feb 16 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday stressed the need for farm mechanisation and crop diversification besides asking farmers to adopt the latest technology.

If cultivators use technology properly in the farm sector, it will benefit farmers and their state, the chief minister said while inaugurating the 3-day ‘Krushi Odisha'-2023 here.

Also Read | Jal Jan Abhiyan: Water Security Major Concern, India Should Revive Ancient Connect with Nature, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The theme of this year's event, which will continue till February 18, is “Emerging Technology in Agriculture”.

Pointing out that technology is the basis of development, Patnaik said there is a great need for technology in the field of agriculture as well.

Also Read | Vistara Salary Hike: Airline To Raise Salaries of Pilots, Cabin Crew by 8% From April Amid Rising Travel Demand.

Noting that the development of agriculture and farmers is the priority of his government, Patnaik said Odisha has become a leading state in the agri sector.

Odisha is now a food-surplus state from being a food-deficient one, the chief minister said.

On the state government's KALIA scheme, Patnaik said the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation has come as a security for the farmers who face difficulties to arrange funds for cultivation.

The state government had in 2018 launched the KALIA scheme, under which the farmers are given Rs 4,000 in two equal instalments each year.

In order to raise the income of farmers, the state government has launched Panas (jackfruit) Mission, and Chathu (mushroom) Mission.

These two missions along with the Millet (Mandia) Mission also help the farmers, he said.

Patnaik said the Millet Mission has attracted the attention of the entire country and the world today and it has also helped in increasing the income of self help groups.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department Secretary Arabinda Padhee said the state has planned setting up of around 1000 cold storage centres soon.

The storage capacity of each unit will be 10-15 metric tonne and these facilities will be powered by solar energy, Padhee said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)