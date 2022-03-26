Bhubaneswar, Mar 26 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a host of political leaders joined the people of the state in turning off their lights to observe Earth Hour on Saturday night.

Patnaik turned off all electrical equipment at his home, Naveen Nivas, in Bhubaneswar at 8.30 pm for one hour.

Governor Ganeshi Lal and BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty were among several others, who took part in the global movement.

Earlier in the day, Patnaik appealed to everyone to join the movement to "nurture nature and keep our shared planet healthy" for future generations.

The energy department also pleaded to the people of the state to "switch off lights to switch on lives".

"Saturday's Earth Hour is a good reminder that small Climate Action steps can make a big difference," the United Nations posted on social media.

The open-source grassroots movement was started in 2007 by the World Wide Fund for Nature to raise awareness on the climate crisis.

At 8.30 pm on the last Saturday of March every year, millions of people across the world show their support to the cause.

