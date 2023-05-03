Bhubaneswar, May 3 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday opened air ticketing to Singapore and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar facilitating the people of the state to travel to these south-east Asian cities at a fair price.

Indigo airlines will commence direct international flights to Singapore as well as Bangkok from Bhubaneswar from June 3. Earlier, direct flight ticketing was launched by the chief minister to Dubai from Bhubaneswar which will start from May 15.

Patnaik said that the initiative will promote job opportunities for the youth of Odisha, open up tourism potential of the state and also provide a boost to IT and ITES sectors in the state.

"It is a momentous occasion for all of us today as Indigo opens ticketing to Singapore & Bangkok from Bhubaneswar. Recently, I had also inaugurated the ticketing to Dubai. With this, Odisha is now connected to the top cosmopolitan Asian cities-- opening a whole new world of opportunities for our people," the chief minister said.

He further said that in last few years, the aviation traffic in Odisha has seen immense growth. Though the domestic flight connectivity has seen a noticeable improvement, Odisha government has come forward to make a sizeable contribution to ensure direct international flight connectivity between Bhubaneswar and world-class destinations to meet the people's aspirations, he added.

The CM hoped that these international flights would provide tourists more convenience and affordable travel options while also encouraging trade and tourism.

Patnaik also thanked the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and Indigo Airlines for the support.

Earlier during the budget presentation, the state government has made an allocation of Rs 100 crore to support the viability gap funding.

Singapore and Bangkok will be the threshold to the entire south-eastern Asian region while connectivity to Dubai will open the gateway to the Gulf, Europe, and Western countries making world tour accessible, convenient and affordable for the people of Odisha, an official said.

In order to meet the people's aspirations, the Odisha government has come forward to make sizeable contribution to make the direct international flight operations viable between Bhubaneswar and international destinations namely Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok.

Vinay Malhotra, Head Global Sales, IndiGo, in a statement said, "We are pleased to announce the launch of new exclusive international routes from Bhubaneswar. IndiGo has been at the forefront of enhancing international connectivity and these new flights to Singapore and Bangkok will encourage tourism and trade in the city and the state".

While the airfare between Bhubaneswar-Dubai is Rs 10,000 (one way), price of a ticket for Bhubaneswar-Singapore route is Rs 7,500 (one way),

Bhubaneswar-Bangkok ticket price will also be Rs 7,500 (one way).

