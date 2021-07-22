New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The payment of honorarium of Anganwadi Workers from March onwards is linked to downloading of Poshan Tracker and expeditious inputting of data by them into the app, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Thursday.

Poshan Tracker is an app developed by the government to provide a 360-degree view of the activities of the Anganwadi Centre (AWC), service deliveries of Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and complete beneficiary management for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the move aims to promote usage of Poshan Tracker and real time monitoring of benefits to the beneficiaries.

"Government has not ordered any salary cut for Anganwadi Workers and Helpers for not using Poshan Tracker. However, in order to promote usage of Poshan Tracker and real time monitoring of benefits to the beneficiaries, the payment of honorarium of Anganwadi Workers for the month of March, 2021 and onwards is linked to downloading of Poshan Tracker and expeditious inputting of data by all Anganwadi Workers," Irani said.

She said the government has empowered Anganwadi Workers with smartphones procured through government e-market (GeM) for efficient service delivery. A total of 8.66 lakhs smartphones have been procured by 32 states/union territories.

Responding to another question, Irani said till date, out of an allocation Rs.6212.85 crore (including Rs. 500 crore allocated to Ministry of Women and Child Development in financial year 2021-22) under Nirbhaya Fund, a sum of Rs. 4087.37 crore has been disbursed/ released by the concerned ministries/ departments and a sum of Rs. 2871.42 crore has been reported to be utilised.

"Since its inception, under Nirbhaya Fund, a total of 40 schemes/projects worth Rs. 9764.30 crore have been appraised by the Empowered Committee (EC)," she said in a written reply.

