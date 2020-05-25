India News | PB-LOCKDOWN-COUNSELLING  Jalandhar Police Launches Online Counselling Helpline for Women

Jalandhar, May 25 (PTI) Jalandhar Police on Monday started an online counselling helpline for women amid rising cases of domestic violence, an official said.

Jalandhar Commissioner, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said due to lockdown the complaints regarding domestic violence amongst women were pouring in.

He said to redress such complaints and ensure the safety and security of the women the Commissionerate Police has constituted a special panel under Additional Deputy Commissioner D Sudharvizhi.

Sub-inspector rank officer Monica Arora would be heading the panel with two Assistant sub-inspectors Asha Kiran and Suman Bala, Bhullar said in a statement.

He said due to lockdown it was not possible for the complainant to move easily and pursue the case, so they can get counselling through teleconferencing.

