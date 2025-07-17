Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has emphasised that if people want to do something good for society, then violence and incitement must be stopped first.

Siddaramaiah spoke on Wednesday after inaugurating the KSRP Community Hall building, located near Silk Board Junction in Koramangala, Bengaluru, in collaboration with the Karnataka State Police and the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

CM Siddaramaiah stated that the police department plays a crucial role in maintaining the peace and order of society, as well as protecting the property and lives of the people.

"If any area is safe, the efforts of the police there will be. The police are committed to protecting seven crore people in the state. Compared to 2023, the number of crimes in the state has decreased in 2024. It is essential to determine whether the state provides a safe environment for investment, whether its people live in a peaceful place, and whether the number of crimes has decreased. The development of the state depends on the performance of the police. There is a direct relationship between peace and order and development in the state. It is commendable that the police are working in this direction," he said.

"The police should pay more attention to reducing the number of crimes in the state. It is seen that unrest, violence, cruelty, and hate speech are increasing in society. The welfare of the society can be achieved only when the peace and incitement of violence and hatred are stopped in the society," Siddaramaiah added.

Sharing his experience of observing the police in action when he was a lawyer, the Karnataka CM said that it is remarkable how crimes are less prevalent in areas with good officers.

"It is good to work with lower-level police officers and establish a good relationship. Senior officers should visit the police station frequently. The hierarchy in the police department is higher compared to other departments. Discipline is also higher. If you put your mind to it, crimes can be reduced on their own. Communal riots should not happen. If they start, they will continue to happen. Therefore, it is necessary and inevitable to prevent communal riots at the beginning," he said.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government is ready to provide what is needed to strengthen the police personnel. He urged that as much effort as possible should be made to reduce crimes.

He said that the police community halls should be well-equipped and generate sufficient income for maintenance. The Chief Minister suggested that even if they are given to private parties at a slightly higher rate, community halls should be provided to police constables and assistant police inspectors at a low rate or by charging maintenance costs.

The Chief Minister stated that it is essential to be cautious to prevent any untoward incidents, emphasising that if anyone makes a mistake, the government will be held accountable. If any untoward incident happens, the government is responsible.

He said that such situations should not arise. The Chief Minister urged the police to perform their duties honestly in the interest of society and the state. (ANI)

