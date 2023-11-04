Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 4 (ANI): Tushar Kanta Das was in class X when he started to collect pens from his classmates, now three decades later the 47-year-old owns a mini library of pens which has earned him the title 'Pen Man of Odisha'.

His library houses around 4,000 pens of every brand ranging from Reynolds to high-end Waterman.

Hailing from Nayagarh district, Tushar Das told ANI that in 1992 he used to write with a Reynolds pen, now three decades later he has pens worth Rs 5000 and above.

The unique collection includes gold-plated pens, a diamond-studded pen, and pens imported from Germany, the US, and other countries.

Speaking to ANI, Das said that his unconditional love for pens started with the Parker pen.

" When I was studying in class X started collecting pens from my friends. I used to write with Reynolds ball pens, which were very popular from 1992 to 2005. Later, I started using different pens to write down and became a pen lover," he said.

"I have over 4000 pens with different brands, like Cross, Oliver, Waterman and other brands. Some of them are from different countries like America, Japan, and Germany starting price of Rs 5 to Rs 5000. I have a collection of few pens, which are gold plated and very expensive too," Das added.

He said whenever his relatives go to any other state or abroad, he asks them to bring a pen from that respective place.

"Whenever my relatives step out from home, state as well country, I ask them to bring a good collection of pens for me," he said, adding, "I keep all pens like my babies and family members."

Tushar Kanta Das now aims to have a collection of 10,000 pens by the next Fountain Pen Day, observed on the first Friday of November each year.

"I have a collection of nearly 4000 pens. I have a great aim to make it 10,000 in the coming Fountain Pen Day, November 3, 2024," the Pen Man said. (ANI)

