New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Pending cases across courts in the country rose by nearly 33 lakh between the end of 2022 and February 7 this year, the government said on Thursday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said while more than 4.87 crore cases were pending as on December 31, 2022, the figure stood at 5.20 crore on February 7.

Also Read | Who Is Dhaval Trivedi? CBI Court Sentences Gujarat Teacher to Life Imprisonment Until Death for Raping, Impregnating Minor Student.

He said disposal of pending cases in a time-bound manner was within the exclusive domain of the judiciary.

"However, the government is committed towards facilitating an ecosystem for expeditious disposal of cases by the judiciary and reducing pendency, as mandated under Article 21 of the Constitution. To this end, the government set up the National Mission for Justice," he noted.

Also Read | Shab-E-Barat 2025: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory in View of Shab-E-Barat; Check Diversions and Routes To Avoid.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)