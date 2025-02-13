Ahmedabad, February 13: A special CBI court on Tuesday sentenced 52-year-old Dhaval Trivedi to life imprisonment until his last breath for raping and impregnating a student after eloping with her under the false promise of marriage. The court also imposed a INR 7 lakh fine and ordered that this judgment be recorded in his jail records to prevent future furlough or parole benefits.

Trivedi had previously been convicted of eloping with and raping two minor students from Padadhari in Rajkot district, for which he was already serving a life sentence. However, after being granted furlough leave, he absconded instead of returning to Rajkot Central Jail. Under the false identity of Dharmendra Dave, he started an English-speaking tuition center in Chotila called “Skill Development Volunteers Association.” There, he lured another minor student and took her to New Delhi in August 2018. Bhopal Shocker: Tuition Teacher Shows Porn Videos to Female Students on Pretext of Teaching Biology, Rapes Them; Arrested.

Following an investigation ordered by the Gujarat High Court, the CBI discovered that Trivedi had used multiple fake identities—Satnam Singh, Mukhyar Singh, and Surjit Singh—while moving the victim across various locations in India and Nepal. She gave birth to a child under a false identity in Jamshedpur. After parting ways with Trivedi in March 2020, she returned to Chotila in June and reported the crime. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl, Shares Sex Assault Video on WhatsApp in Bhiwandi; 3 Including Another Minor Girl Arrested for Blackmail.

Trivedi was arrested in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, and put on trial for abduction, rape, and cheating by impersonation. The prosecution, citing his repeated offenses, sought the death penalty. However, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment without remission, condemning his betrayal of trust as a teacher and his repeated crimes.

The accused was entrusted with the “sacred duty of imparting knowledge, instead he chose to exploit the innocence of youth. Accused in the gui-se of a teacher, slithered trust of a young woman,” the court said.

