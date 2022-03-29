New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The people who live near the Ghazipur landfill, which is has been burning since Monday noon, are facing difficulty in breathing as smoke has engulfed the entire area.

"At around 1:00 am on Monday we saw dense smoke coming out of the dump yard. I live nearby, we are facing difficulty in breathing as the entire area has been engulfed in dense smoke since yesterday," said Vasudev.

Vasudev also said that many fire engines can be seen at the landfill, but there is no relief yet in terms of smoke in the area.

Fazia Ahmed, a mechanic working in the area, said that yesterday when the fire broke out it was almost impossible for them to breathe.

"The situation has improved a bit but yet toxic smoke is still making breathing difficult," said Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday ordered an inquiry into the fire.

"Disaster Management team is working on the spot to douse the fire. This type of incident has happened earlier too. The reason is negligence. However, a detailed report on the current incident has been asked from Delhi Pollution Control Committee," said Rai.

The government on Monday ordered the agency to probe the fire and submit the report within 24 hours.

A First Information Report has also been registered under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) against unknown people.

A fire broke out at a dumping yard in East Delhi's Ghazipur landfill on Monday afternoon. (ANI)

