New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday talked about the tabled CAG report and addressed speculation surrounding AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's potential move to the Rajya Sabha.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Kejriwal has worked hard to become the Chief Minister, but despite his efforts, he remains in the same situation. He sent Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha, but no MLA was prepared. They have sent Sanjeev Arora, to fight in the by-election to secure a seat in Vidhan sabha, and Kejriwal to secure in Rajyasabha but I'm telling you both Sanjeev Arora and Kejriwal will lose, as the people of Punjab will not choose them and will prevent them from getting a seat in Rajya Sabha."

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa spoke about the tabled CAG report that come up for discussion in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday and said, "The CAG report on the liquor scam has just come out, and today's discussion on it is very important because it was repeatedly said that there was no liquor scam. The CAG has also told in its report how the scams were done... all these things will now come to light, and the truth will come out..."

He pointed out that the CAG report sheds light on how the scam was executed, countering previous claims that no such scam existed.

"Today's discussion is important because it's been said many times that the scam didn't happen suddenly. The CAG report shows how the liquor system worked and how licenses were given out. Despite efforts to hide it, many people were involved in wholesale work or had little presence. Arvind Kejriwal's efforts to hold his position and the lack of strong leaders in the party are key points in this issue," Sirsa said.

On Tuesday, CM Rekha Gupta presented the CAG report on the liquor policy in the Assembly. Ahead of the session, a meeting of BJP MLAs was chaired by CM Rekha Gupta, where discussions were held regarding the report and the smooth functioning of the House.

The 'Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' covers a period of four years from 2017-18 to 2020-21 and examines the regulation and supply of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor in Delhi. The report is one of the 14 pending CAG reports on the previous Aam Aami Party government's performance. (ANI)

