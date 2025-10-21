Patna (Bihar) [India], October 21 (ANI): Independent MP Pappu Yadav from Purnea on Tuesday exuded confidence in the victory of Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar Assembly polls, stating that the people of the state support the grand alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Yadav said, "The entire public is on one side. All people are standing with the 'Mahagathbandhan'. Only the grand alliance's government will be formed. When the public is united, it will unite everyone."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert in 8 Districts, Orange in 10 Including Chennai As Deep Depressions Strengthen Over Bay of Bengal.

On Monday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) released its list of 143 candidates, effectively concluding prolonged seat-sharing talks within the Mahagathbandhan alliance. However, the alliance suffered a blow as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) formally withdrew from the elections.

With this announcement, the shape of the Mahagathbandhan alliance is also clear, with RJD contesting 143, Congress 61, CPI ML 20 and the remaining likely to go to Mukesh Sahani's VIP.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Building in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar; 27 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Videos).

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which earlier announced to contest alone on six seats in the Bihar assembly elections, on Monday withdrew from the polls. The announcement was formally made by senior JMM leader and minister Sudivya Kumar.

"With great regret, JMM is compelled to state that the party will not be participating in this election. The political cunning of the leading party in the Bihar alliance has harmed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. It has shattered our aspiration to contest the elections in Bihar," Sudivya Kumar told reporters.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

Polling in the Bihar 2025 elections is scheduled to take place on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)