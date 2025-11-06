Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): BJP MP Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur expressed his confidence in the people of Bihar during the first phase of the Bihar elections on Thursday.

In his interaction with ANI, Thakur described the people of Bihar as intelligent and emphasised that they understand the importance of democracy. He also encouraged people to cast their votes in large numbers.

The BJP MP asserted that the people of Bihar should use their votes to accelerate the state's development. He expressed confidence that the people of Bihar would succeed in this effort.

"People of Bihar are very intelligent, and they know the importance of the vote in a democracy. My only request is to vote in large numbers... In this manner, they enhance the pace of Bihar's development... to make Bihar developed... through their vote... they should strengthen the effort... I fully believe the people of Bihar will be successful," said Thakur.

Meanwhile, reiterating his "jungleraj" jibe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused them of doing "zero (nil bate sannata)" development across the state.

The Prime Minister, while addressing a rally in Araria, asked how many expressways, bridges, sports complexes, and tourist circuits had been built across Bihar, stating the answer was zero.

"From 1990 to 2005, for 15 years, the government of "Jungle Raj" completely ruined Bihar. In the name of running the government, you were only looted. You must remember one figure in those 15 years of Jungle Raj, how many expressways were built in Bihar? Zero. Zero means "nil bate sannata". Do you know how many bridges were built over the Kosi River in those 15 years of Jungle Raj? Zero. Not even one was constructed. In those 15 years of Jungle Raj, how many tourist circuits were developed in Bihar? Zero nil bate sannata. And in those 15 years, how many sports complexes were developed for our youth and daughters to play and progress? Again zero, nil bate sannata." he said.

Lauding the spirited participation of voters in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, PM Modi praised the high voter turnout and urged others to step out and vote in large numbers.

"Today marks the first phase of voting to make Bihar a developed state. Beautiful pictures are pouring in from across Bihar on social media. From early morning, long queues have formed at polling booths. Mothers, sisters, and daughters are casting their votes in large numbers. The youth of Bihar, too, are showing unprecedented enthusiasm. I congratulate all voters and appeal to everyone to come out and exercise their franchise," he said.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 27.65 per cent in the first four hours of the first phase of assembly elections, according to the data of the Election Commission of India.

The Begusarai district recorded the highest turnout of 30.37 per cent, while Patna, the capital of the state, recorded a slow turnout of 23.71 per cent till 11 am.Lakhisarai, which earlier recorded a sluggish turnout at 9 am, has now recorded a turnout of 30.32 per cent till 11 am.

Gopalganj district has recorded a voter turnout of 30.04 per cent, followed by 28.02 per cent in Buxar, 26.76 per cent in Bhojpur, 26.07 per cent in Darbhanga, 28.96 per cent in Khagaria, 28.46 per cent in Madhepura, 26.68 per cent in Munger, 29.66 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 26.86 per cent in Nalanda, 29.68 per cent in Saharsa, 27.92 per cent in Samastipur, 28.52 per cent in Saran, 26.04 per cent in Sheikhpura, 27.09 per cent in Siwan and 28.67 per cent in Vaishali - as of 11 am. (ANI)

