Panaji (Goa) [India], September 16 (ANI): Former Goa Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Digambar Kamat on Thursday alleged that the people of Goa suffered badly during the COVID-19 pandemic due to "insensitive attitude" of the BJP government in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Kamat wrote, "Thank you, Hon'ble Governor, of Goa Shri @psspillaigov Ji for being Sensitive and Kind towards the People of Goa. Your gesture will be welcomed by all the Goans who suffered badly during the #CovidPandemic due to the Insensitive attitude of @BJP4Goa Government in Goa. God bless you, Sir."

Earlier today, the Governor greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of his 71st Birthday and announced financial aid for age homes, orphanages and other such institutions and also declared that 71 persons will receive financial assistance from the Raj Bhavan for dialysis treatment.

The Governor further complimented PM Modi for brilliant management of Covid situation and for his ideas for a fully-developed India i.e 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. (ANI)

