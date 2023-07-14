Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) (India), July 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that People of India see doctors as messengers of God as he presided over the 3rd convocation ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh Thursday.

Mandaviya also lauded the efforts of doctors in countries' progress by making health affordable and emphasized aligning responsibility to serve humanity.

“A doctor plays a crucial role in the progress of the country by making health affordable and accessible for all. Our sense of responsibility should align with our service to humanity, accentuating that a healthy society makes for a healthy nation. Health in India is not a matter of commerce but one of service,” said Mandaviya.

“People of our country see doctors as messengers of God. We respect and value our doctors immensely, Mandaviya said further.

During his visit, Mandaviya also laid the foundation stone of 150 bedded Critical Care Blocks under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

This was followed by the inauguration of a Path Lab, ICU, Mammography and Digital Radiography Machine at Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun, in the presence of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, SP Singh Baghel.

At the Doon Medical College, Dr Mandaviya said, “We are seeing increased facilities for medical education in India, with MBBS seats in the country now 1,07,000, and around 700 medical colleges set up across the country.”

“It shows that we are building a necessary ecosystem of healthcare in India with doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospitals, medical colleges, as well as quality and affordable treatment,” Mandaviya added further.

Congratulating students at the convocation, the Union Health Minister urged them to wholeheartedly take up the opportunity of service and responsibility that medical science brings. (ANI)

