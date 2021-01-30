New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said people should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means, and humility.

Kovind paid humble tributes to the Father of the Nation who was shot dead on this day in 1948. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love,” Kovind tweeted.

