Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda has said that rising prices of fuel is putting a burden on common man and the party will fight against it.

He said people are suffering due to price rise.

"At a time of crisis when people are suffering due to pandemic and unemployment, the government is putting a lot of pressure on people through an increase of prices of petrol, diesel, CNG and all daily essentials. The people are paying nearly two-thirds amount as taxes over the fuel," Hooda told ANI.

Hooda, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the Congress will give an adjournment motion against price rise in both the Houses on the first day of the monsoon session of parliament.

He said the household budget "has gone for a toss" due to decisions of the government.

Hooda said during the UPA government, the cost of fuel comprised about two-thirds of the total price while during the rule of the BJP-led government, people are being forced to pay nearly two-thirds of the total price as tax.

He said Congress in Telangana will hold 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' protest in Hyderabad on Friday to highlight the problems being faced by people due to the high price of petroleum products. (ANI)

