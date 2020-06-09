India News | People Throng Delhi's Gazipur Market

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): People arrived at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Gazipur here on Tuesday to purchases essentials amid relaxation in lockdown.

Buyers and vendors present in the market were seen wearing masks. Consumers were seen forming a long queue while entering the market.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in Poonch District, Indian Army Retaliates.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently announced that malls, restaurants and religious places in the capital will be allowed to open from June 8 after more than two months of closure due to coronavirus spread. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)