Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], June 19 (ANI): Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor asserted that people want freedom from several years of misrule of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and present Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He was campaigning for the Bihar polls in Gopalganj on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Prashant Kishore said, "Be it Rakshasa Raj or Jungle Raj, whatever rule it is, people want freedom from this rule. People want freedom from the 30-35 years of misrule of Lalu-Nitish. People want education and employment in Bihar, want an end to corruption."

He further said that his political opponents were worried after the entry of Jan Suraj.

"They never imagined that people of Bihar can get a third option to vote. They have become anxious after seeing the huge crowd emerging at our rallies. Change in Bihar is inevitable. People are saying that in the last 15 years PM Modi took vote from Bihar and factories were set in Gujarat so they won't vote for BJP," he further said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his upcoming visit to Bihar, claiming that the PM is coming to Bihar to do "politics of hatred" and should be ashamed to come to the state due to unfulfilled promises.

"If PM Modi listens to his 200 speeches that he has given so far in Bihar, he will be ashamed to come to Bihar. He made hundreds of promises, he will be ashamed of what to say to the people of Bihar... He is not coming to Bihar to provide employment, reduce inflation, eliminate poverty, but just to do the politics of Hindu-Muslim, the politics of hatred," Yadav told ANI earlier today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar tomorrow (June 20), where he is scheduled to address a public gathering in the Siwan district of the state. Earlier, as Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha urged people to attend the event in large numbers, he said that PM Modi will highlight the resolution for 'Viksit Bihar' and give a message for 'freedom from nepotism.'

Earlier on Wednesday, Prashant Kishor hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Bihar and said that the people of the state should question why the BJP is seeking support without delivering benefits in return.

Speaking to mediapersons on PM Modi's scheduled visit, Prashant Kishor said, "Crowds are being gathered from all districts at the expense of the poor people of Bihar. Everyone should ask them why they are taking things from us when they are not giving us anything."

Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held later this year. (ANI)

