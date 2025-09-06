Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar criticised the Congress party on Friday after several cases against farmers, students and Kannada agitators were withdrawn by the state government.

He claimed that many criminal cases against Congress members, ministers, and MLAs have been withdrawn, and the people will teach a lesson to the Congress party.

Speaking to ANI, Jagadish Shettar said, "If anyone fights for the public cause, those cases can be withdrawn, but cases involving criminals or those involved in criminal activities should not be withdrawn. However, many criminal cases against Congress members, ministers, and MLAs have been withdrawn. This is completely wrong in the interest of society, as it is against the law and the Constitution. Regarding these criminal activities, the people will teach a lesson to the Congress party."

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the cabinet had approved the withdrawal of several cases against those who were fighting for the language, farmers and the state.

"We have also closed cases against supporters of the BJP and the Congress. We have also closed glass cases filed against my followers. BJP had also filed cases against me and the CM during Covid. We have withdrawn cases filed against those who were fighting for the language, farmers and the state," he said.

"The ED case, which resulted in my arrest, has been quashed. Who will set right the trouble caused to me? Those who criticised the grand reception I received after release from the jail, didn't say a word when the case against me was quashed. There is nothing to discuss this, we have withdrawn cases against supporters of all parties," he added. (ANI)

