Ghaziabad, Feb 22 (PTI) AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday claimed that people will uproot the Uttar Pradesh government in the next assembly elections and the BJP is scared of it.

“Out of the fear of defeat, the BJP is not contesting zila panchayat (district board) elections on the party symbol. In case the BJP contests the upcoming district board elections on its symbol, party candidates will face defeat,” he claimed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is occupied with the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala and is neglecting the state, he alleged.

Singh made the remarks while talking to reporters here after taking stock of his party's preparations for the February 28 farmers' “mahapanchayat” in Meerut.

Accusing both the state and Union governments of being insensitive to farmers' plight, Singh claimed that farmers in Uttar Pradesh have not yet been paid their sugarcane arrears to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore.

The Union government too is not paying heed to the farmers' demand for a law guaranteeing a minimum support price for their crops and is instead bent upon imposing the three anti-farmer laws on them.

The Centre is also oblivious of farmers' plight camping at Delhi borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in the protest against the three farm laws of the Centre, he alleged.

Singh also criticised the Uttar Pradesh budget tabled in the state assembly on Monday and said the state government has done nothing for education, industries and employment in the last four years.

The AAP MP also accused the Uttar Pradesh government of buying oximeters and thermometers to fight the Coviod pandemic at inflated costs.

They bought oximeters worth Rs 800 for Rs 5,000 each and thermometers worth Rs 1,600 for Rs 16,000 each,” he alleged.

