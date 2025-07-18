Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday criticised the BJP over the clash in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, alleging that people with serious criminal records were being inducted into the party.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should dissolve his government, and the President's rule must be imposed in the state.

Supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad came to blows inside the Maharashtra legislature complex on Thursday.

Shocking videos of the two groups pummelling each other and having to be dragged back by security personnel are doing the rounds on social media.

Raut said, "This was a gang war in Vidhan Bhavan. People with serious criminal offences like murder, dacoity, or facing charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were present there."

He further alleged that people with a criminal background were being inducted into the BJP daily.

"Is this the culture of RSS and the BJP? Does it suit the party's culture to induct people with criminal backgrounds?" he asked.

"Shiv Sena (UBT) feels that the President's rule must be imposed in the state. It is not only unfortunate, painful or shocking, but shameful for Maharashtra's political culture," he said

The Rajya Sabha MP criticised Fadnavis, reminding him of his promise of maintaining the dignity of the state's political culture.

"Every day, there is a new blot to Maharashtra's image. Be it corruption, unethical behaviour or honeytrap, assault by an MLA or videos of ministers," he said.

He claimed, "If any other party had been in power in Maharashtra, Fadnavis would have demanded dissolving the state government. If he introspects, he will realise that his government needs to be dissolved."

"I demand that the governor, if he is truly the custodian of law, seek a report from the Home Department and recommend the President's rule in the state," he said.

He further said the ruling alliance does not want a Leader of the Opposition post in the legislative assembly so that questions are not raised about crucial issues.

Raut also alleged that weapons were brought in vehicles to the Vidhan Bhavan and that there was a conspiracy to attack NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad.

