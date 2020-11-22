Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): In a bid to send out a warning, Agra Police on Saturday detained several people, who were found without face masks at Madhu Nagar Chauraha here and were challaned in the view of COVID-19.

"Police detained people who were not wearing face masks from Madhu Nagar Chauraha on Saturday. The offenders were brought to the police station and challaned," Circle Officer Mahesh Kumar told ANI.

"Their parents were also called to the station and they were warned not to step outside without masks. This was to send a message to the public about the seriousness of the matter," he said.

The police officials also provided masks to violators before taking them to the police station.

Uttar Pradesh has 23,471 active coronavirus cases and 7,524 people succumbed to the disease so far. As many as 4,93,228 people have recovered in the state. (ANI)

