Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani) on Friday said that permanent free power to farmers is the wish of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here, Minister said, "There will be Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme (DBT) for free power and the government only will pay for the power consumed by the farmers.

Also Read | Unlock 4 in Assam: Weekend Lockdown, Night Curfew Lifted; COVID-19 Curbs Only in Containment Zones Till September 30.

"CM Reddy has focused on farmer welfare immediately after coming to power. He is giving 9 hours free power to farmers during day time; farmers are getting MSP for their produce in this government," he said.

Rao alleged that farmers were shot dead by the police at Hyderabad when Chandrababu Naidu was Chief Minister in united Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Sputnik V, Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine, Presented to Rajnath Singh and Other Defence Ministers of SCO Member Nations.

"Farmers were psychologically harassed and tortured during Chandrababu Naidu regime. It was Chandrababu Naidu who had the credit of quashing the welfare schemes. It was he who had removed current meters in fields of defaulter farmers. We have cleared the bills that were left pending by Chandrababu Naidu. Such a person is now spreading lies about our commitment," he alleged. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)