Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday night condemned the brutal terror attack in which Sarpanch Sameer Ahmed Bhat was killed in Srinagar district and said perpetrators of this "barbaric act" will be brought to justice very soon.

"I strongly condemn brutal terrorist attack on the Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat in Srinagar," Sinha said.

Also Read | Assam: Explosive Materials Including 580 Gelatin Sticks Recovered at Lumding Railway Station, One Arrested.

Terming it as an "act of cowardice", Sinha said the perpetrators of this barbaric act will be brought to justice very soon.

"My deepest condolences to bereaved family in this hour of grief", he said

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Thanks Hungarian Counterpart Viktor Orban For Facilitating Evacuation of Over 6,000 Indians From Ukraine.

The sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhat had been provided with security and lodged at a hotel in Srinagar but he had ventured out discreetly on Wednesday when he was attacked by the terrorists at Khanmoh on the outskirts of the city, they said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)