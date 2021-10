New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country for the seventh consecutive day on Monday.

Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Rs 0.30 (at Rs 104.44/litre) and Rs 0.35 (at Rs 93.17/litre) respectively in Delhi today.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 110.41/litre (up by Rs 0.29) and diesel costs Rs 101.03/litre (up by Rs 0.37) today. (ANI)

