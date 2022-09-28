Coimbatore (PTI), Sep 28 (PTI) Security was tightened in the city on Wednesday with the deployment of additional forces, following the ban imposed on the radical islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

Also Read | WBSSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee's Judicial Custody Extended Till October 31.

The union government today banned the PFI and its associates for five years, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS.

Also Read | Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Lawyers Boycott Receptionist's Killers Including Main Accused Pulkit Arya; Protesters Demand CBI Probe.

Six Superintendents of Police are monitoring the security arrangements in sensitive areas here coming under six police station limits, police said.

A total of 28 new check posts were set up in and around the city and vehicle checks have been intensified, particularly those coming from neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, three people involved in two different cases of stone pelting and setting afire the car of a Hindu Munnani functionary in Kuniyamuthur were arrested today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)